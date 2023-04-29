Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.