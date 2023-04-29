Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

Vale (NYSE: VALE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00.

4/22/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/14/2023 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,743,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615,041. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vale

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

