Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 3,132,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,099. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

