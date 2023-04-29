Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

