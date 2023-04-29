Rakon Market Capitalization Hits $47.40 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Rakon has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $19,577.12 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

