Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.67 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $63.67 million and $3.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

