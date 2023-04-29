Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $310.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

