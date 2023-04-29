QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

