Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93-9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.98 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.81. 1,345,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,749. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

