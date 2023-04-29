Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reduced by Analyst

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

