PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Decreased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,363. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

