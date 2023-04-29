Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC raised Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.89) to €11.00 ($12.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of Proximus stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Proximus Increases Dividend

About Proximus

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

