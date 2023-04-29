Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Acquires A$13,710.38 in Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Greg Moshal acquired 30,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$13,710.38 ($9,201.60).

Greg Moshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Greg Moshal purchased 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,033.56).

On Monday, April 24th, Greg Moshal acquired 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Greg Moshal acquired 9,009 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,054.05 ($3,391.98).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Greg Moshal bought 9,009 shares of Prospa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,000.00 ($3,355.70).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Greg Moshal bought 18,018 shares of Prospa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,729.72 ($6,530.01).

On Monday, February 13th, Greg Moshal bought 123,684 shares of Prospa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,241.98 ($47,813.41).

Prospa Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 53.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.57.

About Prospa Group

Prospa Group Limited, an online lending company, provides finance services to small businesses in Australia. The company offers business accounts, as well as small and plus business loans, and line of credits. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.

