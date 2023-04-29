ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.69. 100,190,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 172,117,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

