Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.96

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Prom has a market cap of $90.50 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00016876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.03 or 1.00013742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.97777643 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,852,461.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

