Prom Price Reaches $4.98 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.85 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00017015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,252.45 or 0.99984650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01803076 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,662,535.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.