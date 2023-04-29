PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.

PROG Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

