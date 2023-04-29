PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,439. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.