Piper Sandler Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $13.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.79.

FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

