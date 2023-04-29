Piper Sandler Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $16.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

