Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Price Target to $19.00

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Avidbank has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

