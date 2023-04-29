Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

