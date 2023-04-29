Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

