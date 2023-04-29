Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

