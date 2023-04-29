Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.51 and its 200-day moving average is $420.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

