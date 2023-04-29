Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $368,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.