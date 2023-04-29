Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
