Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

PAHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $630.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.