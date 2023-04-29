Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 5.2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

