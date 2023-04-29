Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

