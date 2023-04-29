Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 49,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 20,809,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,450,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

