Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,015,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

