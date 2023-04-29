Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.31.

PNR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,458. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

