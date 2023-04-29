PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

