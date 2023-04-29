Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 12th

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $22.20 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
