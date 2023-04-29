PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

