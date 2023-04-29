Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $968.03 million and $17.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.