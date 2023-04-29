Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) vs. ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Financial Analysis

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Park City Group and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park City Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Park City Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Park City Group is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 25.44% 10.90% 9.60% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Park City Group and ChinaCache International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $18.05 million 6.63 $4.00 million $0.22 29.55 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChinaCache International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park City Group beats ChinaCache International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Rating)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.