Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,440 Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 150,811 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $52.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

