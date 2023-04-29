Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,700 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.6% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $26.97 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

