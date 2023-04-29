Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 534,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

