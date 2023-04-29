Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,369 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

