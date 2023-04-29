Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 6.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,260 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

