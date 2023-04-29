Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

