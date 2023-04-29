Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $29.47 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 86,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.38. The company had a trading volume of 566,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,961. The company has a market capitalization of $458.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

