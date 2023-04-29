PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

