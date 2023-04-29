Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

PGY stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,831,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.