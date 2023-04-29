Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $7.84 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.84 million and $248,790.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,302.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00309062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00529857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00407837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,882,384 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.