Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 823,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,937. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $3,588,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

