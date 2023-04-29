Orchid Price Reaches $0.0825 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $79.39 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

